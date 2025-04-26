People urged to contribute to NI consultation on the future of Credit Unions

Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson is encouraged people to have their say on a consultation launched by the Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald to strengthen credit unions.

The consultation, which remains open until July 10th, is seeking views on proposed reforms to ensure these organisations can continue to operate and serve communities. The document includes a suggestion that credit unions be given more powers to invest in social projects such as social housing or green initiatives such as low cost loans for heat pumps.

Ciara Ferguson says the legislation governing how Credit Unions operate hasn’t been updated since the mid 1980s………

You can access the consultation document HERE