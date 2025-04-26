Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
“There was good character shown and that is our number one aim” – Tyrone boss O’Rourke

Malachy O’Rourke. Photo Tyrone GAA.

Tyrone bowed out of the Ulster Senior Football Championship at the hands of Armagh despite a brave attempt at a comeback in Clones this afternoon.

The Red Hand County trailed by three points at half time, and remarkably six points at one stage in the second period, but managed to claw themselves back into the contest.

Tyrone led by a point as the clock ticked into the 69th minute, but two late, late points for the All-Ireland Champions meant it would be Ulster Semi-Final heart-break for Malachy O’Rourke’s side.

O’Rourke spoke to the assembled media, which included Francis Mooney, at full time and was happy with the guts his team showed to get back into the game…

