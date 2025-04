Donegal will face All-Ireland Champions Armagh in this year’s Ulster Senior Football Final in two weeks time after Jim McGuinness’ side eased to a six-point semi-final win over Down in Clones this afternoon.

Patrick McBrearty hit 1-04 to end the contest as top-scorer and was named Man Of The Match.

It ended 1-19 to 0-16 in favour of Donegal.

Oisin Kelly, Brendan Kilcoyne and Brendan Devenney reported live at full time for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…