“It’s probably one of my better ones this year!”- Banda stunner sends Rovers to Ulster Cup glory

BJ Banda did what BJ Banda does to send Letterkenny Rovers to Ulster Cup glory in Ballyare this afternoon.

Having gone into the interval level at 0-0 in a tense battle against Kildrum Tigers, up popped the ever-sharp Banda to fire an effort into the top corner on 52 minutes.

Speaking to Highland’s Chris Ashmore after the game, the Letterkenny man said it was one of his better strikes this season…

Stephen McConnell is the Letterkenny Rovers manager – he says having a big squad he can rely on is a huge part of the recent league and cup success…