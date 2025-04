Kildrum Tigers were beaten 1-0 by Letterkenny Rovers in the Ulster Cup Final in Ballyare this afternoon.

BJ Banda hit the winner on 52 minutes with a sensational finish into the top corner to separate the sides.

Shane McGinty, who is the player/manager at Kildrum, described the winning goal as a “moment of brilliance”.

Here he is in conversation with Highland’s Chris Ashmore after today’s defeat…