“We’re delighted to be in the final” – Jim McGuinness, Oisin Gallen and Shane O’Donnell on Donegal’s win over Down

Jim McGuinness has led Donegal to yet another Ulster Senior Football Championship Final.

The Glenties native saw his side overcome Down on a score-line of 1-19 to 0-16 in this afternoon’s semi-final clash in Clones.

The result means Donegal now progress to face old foes Armagh in the provincial decider in two weeks time – a repeat of last year’s final that Tir Conaill won on penalties.

After the game, McGuinness spoke to the assembled media, which included Highland’s Brendan Devenney, and said “we’re delighted to be back in the final”…

Oisin Gallen, who started for Donegal today after initially being named on the bench, spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly after the game and said being back in an Ulster Final was a huge objective at the beginning of the season…

St. Eunan’s clubman Shane O’Donnell was happy with how the team managed the game…