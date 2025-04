Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information concerning an incident in which a resident found an intruder in their home in the middle of the night in Ardeskin.

On Sunday last, between two and three o’clock in the morning, a woman found a burglar in her house, and the glass of her front door was smashed.

The burglar then fled, and nothing was stolen.

Those with information are asked to make contact with the Gardaí.