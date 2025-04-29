Car stolen in NI located in Donegal Town

A car that had been stolen in Northern Ireland was located in Donegal Town.
Gardaí received the report yesterday.
A while later, the car in question was stopped, and the driver was arrested.
They are now due to appear in court.
A car that had been stolen in Northern Ireland was located in Donegal Town.
Gardaí received the report yesterday.
A while later, the car in question was stopped, and the driver was arrested.
They are now due to appear in court.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland