COI Bishop of Derry and Raphoe urges calm as ‘fragile peace’ is threatened

Two teenaged males who were arrested in connection with criminal damage to a police car in the Irish Street area of Derry on Sunday evening have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Police are continuing to investigate several incidents over the weekend, including damage to a bus, an assault on youths, criminal damage and disorder, which, at this time, are believed to be linked.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Church of Ireland Bishop Andrew Forster called for calm, saying these incidents do not represent the lifeblood of the city.

He told Greg Hughes one major concern is these incidents seem to be organised on social media, involving young people who never experienced conflict……………

