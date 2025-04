Gardaí are looking to speak to the driver of a small silver car which collided with a cyclist on Thursday last after they failed to remain at the scene.

The collision happened on the R295 in Annagry East near the graveyard just after 4 pm.

The cyclist was injured as a result, and the driver continued to drive in the direction of Gweedore.

Those who have a dashcam and were in the area around that time are asked to make it available to gardaí.