An appeal for information has been issued following a two car collision that happened on Monday the 21st of April on the Illistrin to Kilmacrennan Road.

It occurred between 1 pm and 1:30 pm.

Two men who were in one of the involved cars left the scene in a black VW Golf that was not related to the collision.

Gardaí are asking those who were in the area with dashcam footage to make it available.