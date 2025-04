A set of garden furniture at the front of a house was set on fire in Croghan Heights, Lifford.

In the incident that happened at 10:50pm on Thursday night last also saw the wheelie bin at the rear of property set alight and a front and back window smashed.

Gardaí are seeking out information that could assist in their enquiries.

They are particularly interested in any sightings of two males on foot in the area around that time or any suspicious vehicles.