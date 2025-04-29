‘Government must stop dragging their heals and increase grant scheme cap for defective homeowners’- Deputy Mac Lochlainn

The Government must stop dragging its heels and increase the grant scheme cap for all defective homeowners.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn.

He says the amendment to the 2022 legislation should have been made before the election last year, and because of the failure to do so, homeowners are struggling to make the final payments to builders for remediation work.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn says the delays are cruel and are causing unnecessary anguish to many families in Donegal…..