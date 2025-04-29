Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
‘Government must stop dragging their heals and increase grant scheme cap for defective homeowners’- Deputy Mac Lochlainn

The Government must stop dragging its heels and increase the grant scheme cap for all defective homeowners.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn.

He says the amendment to the 2022 legislation should have been made before the election last year, and because of the failure to do so, homeowners are struggling to make the final payments to builders for remediation work.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn says the delays are cruel and are causing unnecessary anguish to many families in Donegal…..

Top Stories

Liquid Therapy Beach activities 2025
News

Liquid Therapy launches the Northwest’s First Beach School Programme.

29 April 2025
Padraig Dail Rockall
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Government must stop dragging their heals and increase grant scheme cap for defective homeowners’- Deputy Mac Lochlainn

29 April 2025
Garda-Logo
News, Audio

Housing incentives for new Gardaí to be debated at annual conference

28 April 2025
advertising-product-photo-broken-motorcycle-600nw-2481150801
News

10 motorcyclists have died on Irish roads so far this year

28 April 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

