Jury sworn in as Adams takes civil action over BBC claim regarding Dennis Donaldson’s killing in Donegal

A jury has been sworn in to hear a defamation case being taken by Gerry Adams against the BBC.

The former Sinn Fein leader is taking a civil action against the broadcaster over claims it made that he sanctioned the killing of Dennis Donaldson in Donegal in 2006, which he says are false.

Gerry Adams is in the High Court for this defamation case, which he is taking against the BBC.

In his opening remarks Judge Alexander Owens told the jury the law protects people’s reputations, but it also protects free speech.

He told them the case relates to what was said about Gerry Adams in a Spotlight programme in September 2016 and an internet article which had the headline ‘Gerry Adams sanctioned Denis Donaldson’s killing’, with a link to a podcast.

The jurors were told Denis Donaldson was a long standing high up member of Sinn Fein and an associate of Gerry Adams.

Evidence would be heard – the jury was told – that Mr Donaldson was exposed as a British agent and murdered in Donegal in 2006.

This question of defamation will lie with the jurors who have been told they can’t research the case themselves and it would be contempt of court if they do.

