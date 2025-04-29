Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Liquid Therapy launches the Northwest’s First Beach School Programme.

Award-winning surf therapy charity Liquid Therapy has launched the first dedicated Beach School programme in the Northwest.

Starting next month, the initiative adapts the successful forest school model to Ireland’s coastal environments, offering primary school children an educational experience that combines hands-on experiential learning with the therapeutic benefits of surfing.

The programme is fully aligned with the Irish primary curriculum, covering elements of Science, Geography, Mathematics, Art, SPHE, and Physical Education through cross-curricular, child-led experiences.

Teachers participate as supportive guides rather than traditional instructors, encouraging exploration and discovery.

Schools in the Northwest region interested in participating in this pioneering Beach School programme can contact info@liquidtherapy.ie for more details.

Gardai (1)
News

Hate crime on the rise – Gardaí

29 April 2025
Jack Murray
Top Stories, News

Cllr Jack Murray appointed chairperson of Border Area Strategic Planning Committee

29 April 2025
Liquid Therapy Beach activities 2025
News

Liquid Therapy launches the Northwest’s First Beach School Programme.

29 April 2025
Padraig Dail Rockall
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Government must stop dragging their heals and increase grant scheme cap for defective homeowners’- Deputy Mac Lochlainn

29 April 2025
Advertisement

