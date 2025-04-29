Liquid Therapy launches the Northwest’s First Beach School Programme.

Award-winning surf therapy charity Liquid Therapy has launched the first dedicated Beach School programme in the Northwest.

Starting next month, the initiative adapts the successful forest school model to Ireland’s coastal environments, offering primary school children an educational experience that combines hands-on experiential learning with the therapeutic benefits of surfing.

The programme is fully aligned with the Irish primary curriculum, covering elements of Science, Geography, Mathematics, Art, SPHE, and Physical Education through cross-curricular, child-led experiences.

Teachers participate as supportive guides rather than traditional instructors, encouraging exploration and discovery.

Schools in the Northwest region interested in participating in this pioneering Beach School programme can contact info@liquidtherapy.ie for more details.