Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

We talk to the Disabled Drivers Association of Ireland about the continued misuse of parking bays for the disabled, The Irish Road Hauliers call out the RSA over long waiting times for a driving test and Cllr Declan Meehan discusses the local authority members’ response to an anti immigration protest in Letterkenny this weekend:

Garda Sergeant Charlene Anderson joins Greg for Community Garda Information and later students from Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair are in studio before they head to Athens for the JA Europe Company of the Year Finals:

We discuss the latest Hate Crime Figures, Bishop Andrew Forester calls for calm in Derry and we hear about the latest campaign from Dayspring Special Community: