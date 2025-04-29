Protest and counter-protest to be staged in Letterkenny this weekend



An Independent councillor says those due to protest illegal immigration in Letterkenny must also attend demonstrations calling for improved services around the county.

The action is to get underway from Market Square at 1 o’clock.

Meanwhile, the United Against Racism Donegal Group is to stage a counter-protest at the same location from 12 pm.

Both groups say their demonstrations will be peaceful.

Cllr Declan Meehan says the Government is to be blamed for the lack of resources rather than immigration: