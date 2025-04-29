Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Protest and counter-protest to be staged in Letterkenny this weekend


An Independent councillor says those due to protest illegal immigration in Letterkenny must also attend demonstrations calling for improved services around the county.

The action is to get underway from Market Square at 1 o’clock.

Meanwhile, the United Against Racism Donegal Group is to stage a counter-protest at the same location from 12 pm.

Both groups say their demonstrations will be peaceful.

Cllr Declan Meehan says the Government is to be blamed for the lack of resources rather than immigration:

Gardai incident
News, Audio

E-bike stolen from Letterkenny workplace

29 April 2025
broken lock
Top Stories, News

Trailer stolen from yard in Newmills

29 April 2025
gardai
Top Stories, News

Two cars set on fire in Bridgend in early hours of Sunday morning

29 April 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Garden furniture burnt and windows smashed at Lifford home

29 April 2025
