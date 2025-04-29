PSNI in Derry treating early morning Waterside assault as sectarian

Police are investigating a report of an assault on a man in the Waterside area in the early hours of yesterday morning.

At around quarter past midnight, the victim was with another male on Clooney Terrace.

He was attacked when a dark coloured estate car stopped and a number of males got out, punching and kicking in the head.

He was treated at the scene and attended hospital for treatment of his injuries. The other male managed to get away.

Seeking information and footage, police confirmed this incident is being treated as a sectarian hate crime.