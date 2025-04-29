Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

PSNI in Derry treating early morning Waterside assault as sectarian

Police are investigating a report of an assault on a man in the Waterside area in the early hours of yesterday morning.

At around quarter past midnight, the victim was with another male on Clooney Terrace.

He was attacked when a dark coloured estate car stopped and a number of males got out, punching and kicking in the head.

He was treated at the scene and attended hospital for treatment of his injuries. The other male managed to get away.

Seeking information and footage, police confirmed this incident is being treated as a sectarian hate crime.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

PSNI in Derry treating early morning Waterside assault as sectarian

29 April 2025
Four_courts
Top Stories, News

Jury sworn in as Adams takes civil action over BBC claim regarding Dennis Donaldson’s killing in Donegal

29 April 2025
andrewforster
News, Audio, Top Stories

COI Bishop of Derry and Raphoe urges calm as ‘fragile peace’ is threatened

29 April 2025
494377529_1007383028241438_8816452584726078704_n
Top Stories, News

Car stolen in NI located in Donegal Town

29 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

PSNI in Derry treating early morning Waterside assault as sectarian

29 April 2025
Four_courts
Top Stories, News

Jury sworn in as Adams takes civil action over BBC claim regarding Dennis Donaldson’s killing in Donegal

29 April 2025
andrewforster
News, Audio, Top Stories

COI Bishop of Derry and Raphoe urges calm as ‘fragile peace’ is threatened

29 April 2025
494377529_1007383028241438_8816452584726078704_n
Top Stories, News

Car stolen in NI located in Donegal Town

29 April 2025
derrycourthouse
News

18 year old to appear before Derry Magistrates Court today on numerous charges

29 April 2025
PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested following car search in Sion Mills

29 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube