Gardaí are appealing for information after a van was stolen from Dromore, in Letterkenny, and later found crashed on a roundabout.

The white Ford with a partial registration of ’09 DL’ was taken between 8 pm on Tuesday and the early hours of Wednesday morning.

It was then located in the Bridgend area, where it was abandoned after colliding with a roundabout between approximately 5.30 am and 5.50 am.