Teenagers arrested in connection to Derry unrest released on bail



Two teenaged males who were arrested in connection with criminal damage to a police car in the Irish Street area of Derry on Sunday evening have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Police are continuing to investigate several incidents over the weekend, including damage to a bus, an assault on youths, criminal damage and disorder, which, at this time, are believed to be linked.

Anyone with information, or who witnessed what happened, or has relevant footage, including dash-cam, is asked to call 101.