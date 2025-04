A trailer has been stolen from a yard in Newmills near the Corn and Flax Mill between 5 pm on Friday last and 9 am yesterday morning.

The lock was cut off two gates in order to gain access to the land where the 10ft by 4ft Flatbed McKelvey trailer with twin axles was located.

Gardaí are asking that those who see this type of trailer for sale on a second-hand basis or those who believe they have information which may be of use to investigating gardaí, to get in touch.