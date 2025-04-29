Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Two cars set on fire in Bridgend in early hours of Sunday morning


Gardaí received a report of two cars that were set on fire at 6 am on Sunday morning.

The incident happened in the Bonnemaine area of Bridgend.

The fire service attended the scene and extinguished the blaze however both cars were burnt out, and a third car had sustained damage as a result.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have travelled in the area of Bonnemaine or within the general area of Bridgend between 5.30am and 6.30am with a dash-cam, to make the footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda road policing unit
Top Stories, News

Stolen van found abandoned on roundabout

29 April 2025
Gardai incident
News, Audio

E-bike stolen from Letterkenny workplace

29 April 2025
broken lock
Top Stories, News

Trailer stolen from yard in Newmills

29 April 2025
gardai
Top Stories, News

Two cars set on fire in Bridgend in early hours of Sunday morning

29 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

garda road policing unit
Top Stories, News

Stolen van found abandoned on roundabout

29 April 2025
Gardai incident
News, Audio

E-bike stolen from Letterkenny workplace

29 April 2025
broken lock
Top Stories, News

Trailer stolen from yard in Newmills

29 April 2025
gardai
Top Stories, News

Two cars set on fire in Bridgend in early hours of Sunday morning

29 April 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Garden furniture burnt and windows smashed at Lifford home

29 April 2025
garda
Top Stories, News

Fence left damaged at popular Buncrana playground

29 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube