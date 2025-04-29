Two cars set on fire in Bridgend in early hours of Sunday morning



Gardaí received a report of two cars that were set on fire at 6 am on Sunday morning.

The incident happened in the Bonnemaine area of Bridgend.

The fire service attended the scene and extinguished the blaze however both cars were burnt out, and a third car had sustained damage as a result.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have travelled in the area of Bonnemaine or within the general area of Bridgend between 5.30am and 6.30am with a dash-cam, to make the footage available to investigating Gardaí.