Business Matters, Ep 242: From Australia to Ballybofey – DL Burger celebrates a tasty first year

DL Burger operates in Ballybofey and the man behind it is Gareth “Dutch” – who is well known in the Town Towns area.

When he returned to Ireland from Australia, he had to think long and hard about whether he would stay in the construction sector or would he fulfil a lifelong dream to run a burger outlet – but one with a difference, with a small but specialised menu and a particular emphasis on using fresh, local produce.

He has just celebrated his first year in business with his DL Burger outlet stationed on Chestnut Road in Ballybofey, beside the town end entrance to Finn Park.

The feedback has been hugely positive, and he even has plans to expand.

And even though he is living in Dublin, every weekend he makes the trip up from Dublin to open on Friday, Saturdays and Sundays.

