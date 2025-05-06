Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

We reflect on the devastating fire which destroyed Doagh Famine Village – it’s owner Pat Doherty joins Greg. Former Garda Sergeant Paul Wallace reflects on the new policing model now in place in Donegal and how it will operate in the county:

Garda Grainne joins Greg for Community Garda Information, a listener discusses ambulance delays and locals are angry at more diffing and dangerous driving in Bridgend:

We hear calls for stricter penalties for driving offences before an extended conversation on fears of an IPAS center being located in Ballyliffin. We also hear from listeners nearly hit by thrown rocks in the Letterkenny Town Park: