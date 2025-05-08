Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
“Talking Soccer” with Keith Cowan – League Of Ireland Preview

Keith Cowan

There’s another full round of fixtures in both divisions of the SSE Airtricity Leagues tomorrow night (Friday).

In the First Division, Finn Harps will look to return to winning ways after two recent defeats against Cobh Ramblers and Treaty United when they welcome bottom-side Athlone Town to Finn Park.

Kevin McHugh’s side are in danger of losing touch with the play-off places and could find themselves ten points adrift should it become three defeats on the bounce tomorrow night.

In the Premier Division, Derry City are coming off the back of a dream bank holiday weekend.

The Candy Stripes defeated champions Shelbourne last Friday and backed it up with a superb win over St. Patrick’s Athletic on Monday.

Tomorrow, Derry make the long trip south to face struggling Cork City, who have only managed two wins so far since gaining promotion last year.

Former Harps captain Keith Cowan spoke to Oisin Kelly on “The Score” programme to preview the weekend’s action…

prevost-2
News, Top Stories

Cardinal Robert Prevost chosen as first American Pope in history

8 May 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday May 8th

8 May 2025
0_01JNJMZDQJZNZDWRKZ7KBQE3ZN
News, Top Stories

White smoke emerges rises above Vatican as new Pope selected

8 May 2025
Gorse Fires
News, Top Stories

Orange fire danger noticed issued for Donegal until Monday

8 May 2025
