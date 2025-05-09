Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Copper wiring stolen from site in Donemana

Police are investigating the theft of copper wiring from a site on Berryhill Road, Donemana, believed to have occurred sometime between 6.30pm on Wednesday evening and 7.15am on Thursday morning.

Police are keen to hear from anyone with information, or may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between these times. They’re also keen to hear from anyone who has been offered copper wiring for sale in suspicious circumstances.

Police are urging contractors and builders to take steps to secure premises and sites as fully as possible. Construction companies should take the proper precautions and have sites well monitored. Police also urge members of the public who notice anything untoward, or see unknown vehicles outside premises or on neighbouring land in rural areas, note down any important details such as a description or vehicle registration and contact police immediately.

