Full planning permission granted for Letterkenny crematorium

Full planning permission has been granted for the development of a crematorium in Letterkenny.

The facility will be developed within a new funeral home in the Carmamuggagh area, subject to twenty conditions.

They include the submission of a comprehensive waste management plan before the facility begins operating, and the carrying out of a detailed noise study and Air Quality Impact Assessment within three months of the beginning of operations.

No appeals were made to An Bord Pleanala, and the final go ahead has now been confirmed.

Cllr Paul Canning was involved in the planning process – He says this is the right decision…………