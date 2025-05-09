Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
‘Lack of building access on the N56 is pushing young people out of Donegal’ – Cllr McClafferty

There have been calls for Transport Infrastructure Ireland to reverse planning laws that restrict accesses to the N56 in West Donegal.

Cllr Michael McClafferty says many young people are unable to build on family farmland or other available sites due to the blanket rule.

He is urging the Government and relevant authorities to intervene and convince TII that such a policy is unsustainable for rural Ireland.

Cllr McClafferty says it is vital that people wishing to build and remain in their locality are supported….

