A 34 year old man is due before Derry Magistrates Court today, charged with four counts of burglary and one count of theft.

The charges are in relation to reports of burglaries in the centre of Derry which occurred over the last number of days.

Meanwhile, a 66-year-old man, arrested by detectives from the Serious Crime Branch, in relation to events in Derry on Easter Monday has been released following questioning.

The investigation continues.