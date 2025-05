The State’s new Hormone Replacement Therapy scheme is asking pharmacists to enter into a ‘loss making service’.

That’s according to Donegal based Irish Pharmacies Union President Tom Murray, who’s warning many aren’t signing up to the service.

Free HRT is due to be introduced nationwide from the 1st of June, with pharmacies being offered incentives of 5 euro per distribution, as well as a one-off grant.

However Mr Murray says it won’t cover costs………………