PSNI in Derry and Strabane urge people to be on guard online following recent reports of ‘sextortion’

Police in Derry City and Strabane are asking members of the public to be on their guard following recent reports of online blackmail of an intimate or sexual nature, commonly known as ‘sextortion’.
They are urging victims to come forward.
The Police Service has issued online safety advice, which includes:
- Don’t get lured or pushed into compromising situations
- Trust your gut, and end uncomfortable situations immediately
- Always remember that what goes online may well stay online
- Be wary about whom you invite or accept invitations from on social networking sites
- Do not accept friendship requests from complete strangers
- Update the privacy settings on your social networking accounts so only people you know can view your account
- Do not include any sensitive or private information in profiles
The PSNI say sextortion is a heinous and disgusting crime, where perpetrators want to shame their victims into staying quiet about their ordeal and blackmail them for money.
They are also encouraging those who have been impacted to contact them, where they will be treated with dignity and respect.