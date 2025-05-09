Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Public invited to have their say on the Bridgend to Buncrana & Newtowncunningham Greenway Project

Donegal County Council with the support of Transport Infrastructure Ireland are invite residents of the area, members of the public and all other interested parties to participate in the second non-statutory public consultation for the Bridgend to Buncrana & Newtowncunningham Greenway Project.

The project is currently at Phase 2which involves the development and assessment of shortlisted route corridor Options to determine a Preferred Option for the Greenway route.

The options were identified following the feedback received from the first Public Consultation held in April 2024.

The purpose of this second public consultation is to inform the public of the selection process and to invite feedback on the corridor options presented.

To facilitate this, two in-person public consultation events will take place in Buncrana and Burt at the

Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Railway Road, Buncrana on Wednesday May 14th from 2pm until 8pm and at An Grianan Hotel Speenogue Burt on Thursday May 15th from 2pm until 8pm.

Members of the project team will be available to discuss any queries or concerns regarding the project.

After the conclusion of the in-person consultation events above, public displays will be made available for a period of two weeks until Friday, 30th May at Buncrana Library, St. Mary’s Road, Buncrana and Donegal County Council Offices, County House, Lifford.

