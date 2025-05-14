Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Business Matters, EP 244: Inishowen Boating – trips including Ireland’s most northerly island, Inishtrahull

On Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore looks at Inishowen Boating which runs charter boats for sightseeing and angling excursions off the coastline of the Inishowen peninsula.

Given the spectacular scenery it is little wonder that there are many rave reviews of some of the trips and many a memory to treasure has been created.

Among the trips they offer from Bunagee Pier in Culdaff,  is one to Inishtrahull, the most northerly island off Ireland, which has the most northerly Irish lighthouse and which was the last light that many emigrants saw when they left on boats heading out of Lough Foyle and past Malin Head on the way to America.

The lighthouse in Inishtrahull Island

On the trips, There’s also the chance to see dolphins, whales and all sorts of wildlife.

From small beginnings the company has expanded and the recent good weather has certainly meant a good start to the season.

Details of the trips can be found on https://inishowenboating.com/

The outlook for the year ahead is very positive. And you never who could be looking to use one of their boats, from film crews to weddings – it’s always interesting.

To find out more, Chris spoke to Clara McLaughlin, who is part of the team at the Inishowen Boating which has been operating for more than 30 years.

