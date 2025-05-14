Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Journalist behind Denis Donaldson programme asks if she was to ignore Adams accusation in High Court

A BBC journalist in the Gerry Adams defamation case says she believes it was in the public interest to broadcast claims made against the former Sinn Fein leader.

Gerry Adams alleges the BBC defamed him in a Spotlight programme in 2016, saying it falsely claimed he sanctioned the killing of former Sinn Fein official Denis Donaldson in Glenties.

A source named ‘Martin’ made allegations in the programme about the former Sinn Fein Leader.

The show’s reporter, Jennifer O’Leary says she met with this source ten times and went out of her way to meet him as many times as she could.

She told the High Court she had over 60 meetings after the source’s allegations and spoke to five additional sources.

She said any reasonable person who watched the Spotlight programme that night and the claim of the sanctioning of Denis Donaldson’s murder would know it was an allegation as opposed to a fact.

She said straight after the programme it was reflected that Gerry Adams denied the allegation.

She told the court it was in the public interest to include the Adams allegation.

‘’Was I to ignore it?’’ She asked.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

NI-High-Court
Top Stories, News

Journalist behind Denis Donaldson programme asks if she was to ignore Adams accusation in High Court

14 May 2025
at the Letterkenny Motor Show held at the ATU on Saturday last. Photo Clive Wasson
News

Letterkenny Motor Show 2025 donates €1,500 to Donegal Hospice after successful event

14 May 2025
Emmanuel
News

Teenager who died after getting into difficulty in water near Buncrana to be laid to rest on Saturday

14 May 2025
planning
Audio, News

Recruitment drive underway to attract graduate planners from Donegal into councils

14 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

NI-High-Court
Top Stories, News

Journalist behind Denis Donaldson programme asks if she was to ignore Adams accusation in High Court

14 May 2025
at the Letterkenny Motor Show held at the ATU on Saturday last. Photo Clive Wasson
News

Letterkenny Motor Show 2025 donates €1,500 to Donegal Hospice after successful event

14 May 2025
Emmanuel
News

Teenager who died after getting into difficulty in water near Buncrana to be laid to rest on Saturday

14 May 2025
planning
Audio, News

Recruitment drive underway to attract graduate planners from Donegal into councils

14 May 2025
Pearse Doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach clashes with Donegal Deputy over hip surgeries scandal

14 May 2025
Lough Swilly RNLI
News

Lough Swilly RNLI appeals to people to follow water safety advice as good weather spell continues

14 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube