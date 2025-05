A teenage disability campaigner has spent the night ‘camped out’ outside Leinster House to highlight long waiting lists for children’s ‘assessments of need’.

14 year old Cara Darmody took up her position yesterday, while a joint motion was being debated in the Dail calling on the Government to take emergency action.

Cara says she felt she had no other option than to take to the streets with a 50 hour protest to raise awareness of the problem……………

Picture from Inspiration by Cara Darmody FB Page