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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Donaldson trial hears police interview from alleged victim

 

The jury in the trial of Jeffrey Donaldson is hearing a recording of a police interview with a woman who alleges he raped her when she was a child.

Complainant B is the eldest of two women who claim the former DUP leader sexually abused them.

In the interview, she claims Mr Donaldson put his hand down her underwear “quite a lot.”

The 63-year-old is charged with 18 offences, including 10 against Complainant B, which he denies.

His wife, Eleanor, has pleaded not guilty to five charges and is facing a trial of facts.

The trial continues this afternoon.

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