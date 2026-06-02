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Births and deaths fall in Donegal during Q4 2025 – CSO

According to data released by the Central Statistics Office today, the number of births in Donegal fell by 4.1% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period a year prior.

The figure is 8.3% lower than the one recorded in the final quarter of 2015.

Of the 13,118 births which took place nationally in the final quarter of 2025, 419 were in Donegal, down from 437 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 457 in the same period of 2015.

In 2025 figures, 246 births in Donegal took place within marriage, while 173 were outside marriage, and the average age of a mother was 32.8 years, which is younger than the national average of 33.5 years.

The number of deaths recorded in the Donegal County Council area during the fourth quarter of 2025 was 308 out of a national total of 8,345.

This was a decrease of almost 2% on the same period in 2024, where 314 deaths were recorded.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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