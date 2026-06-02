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The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

New Government report on data centres published

A new Government report has made a strong economic case for increasing the number of data centres in Ireland.

The report says the country could miss out on up to 40 thousand new jobs being created between now and 2040 if there is no growth in the sector.

It says data centres have brought 15 billion euro worth of investment into the country and support industries which generate almost 30 per cent of the State’s employment based taxes.

However, the report also notes the high electricity consumption of data centres, and that they provide very few direct jobs after the construction phase.

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Highland Radio
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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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