Boy airlifted to hospital after e-scooter collision in Cavan

A boy had to be airlifted to hospital last night after a road collision involving an e-scooter in Co. Cavan.

It happened at around 7.15 at the Black Ridge roundabout near Ballyconnell.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene and a boy was taken to hospital by chopper to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin with serious injuries.

A second boy was conveyed to Cavan General Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The road is closed for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

