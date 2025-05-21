Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Donegal County Councillor believes there’s ‘merit’ in calls for holiday-home owners to be boycotted

A Donegal County Councillor believes there’s merit in calls for holiday-home owners to be boycotted.

Tom Gilligan, a Director of Services at Mayo County Council, has written to councillors, suggesting an immediate boycott as a way of potentially boosting housing supply, given the number of holiday homes that lie vacant for much of the year.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig has repeatedly raised concerns that the lack of housing in Donegal is hampered by the high volume of holiday homes.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show he proposed CPOs be issued on vacant properties:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Five finger strand Donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal County Councillor believes there’s ‘merit’ in calls for holiday-home owners to be boycotted

21 May 2025
0_House-Keys
Audio, News, Top Stories

House prices in Donegal continue to rise

21 May 2025
luh-new-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Retired consultant says historic underfunding of LUH remains a major issue

21 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Five finger strand Donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal County Councillor believes there’s ‘merit’ in calls for holiday-home owners to be boycotted

21 May 2025
0_House-Keys
Audio, News, Top Stories

House prices in Donegal continue to rise

21 May 2025
luh-new-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Retired consultant says historic underfunding of LUH remains a major issue

21 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 May 2025
Greencastle, Breakwater, Wind, Sunk
News

Funding allocated to five piers in Donegal

21 May 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters – Failte Ireland’s Joan Crawford on the success of the Wild Atlantic Way

21 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube