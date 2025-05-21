A Donegal County Councillor believes there’s merit in calls for holiday-home owners to be boycotted.

Tom Gilligan, a Director of Services at Mayo County Council, has written to councillors, suggesting an immediate boycott as a way of potentially boosting housing supply, given the number of holiday homes that lie vacant for much of the year.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig has repeatedly raised concerns that the lack of housing in Donegal is hampered by the high volume of holiday homes.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show he proposed CPOs be issued on vacant properties: