Donegal Deputy warns Ireland can no longer stand back and allow what is happening in Gaza to continue

A Donegal Deputy has warned that Ireland can no longer stand back and allow what is happening in Gaza to continue.
It comes as the Tanaiste has confirmed he will bring a memo to the Government on the Occupied Territories Bill next week.
It will be a revised version of the original bill, which was brought forward by Senator Francis Black.
The bill would see a ban put in place on imports from occupied Palestinian territories.
Simon Harris told the Dail Israel must face sanctions if it does not end its offensive:
Deputy Charles Ward meanwhile, says it’s vital the Occupied Territories Bill is implemented without further delay: