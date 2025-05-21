Donegal Deputy warns Ireland can no longer stand back and allow what is happening in Gaza to continue

A Donegal Deputy has warned that Ireland can no longer stand back and allow what is happening in Gaza to continue.

It comes as the Tanaiste has confirmed he will bring a memo to the Government on the Occupied Territories Bill next week.

It will be a revised version of the original bill, which was brought forward by Senator Francis Black.

The bill would see a ban put in place on imports from occupied Palestinian territories.

Simon Harris told the Dail Israel must face sanctions if it does not end its offensive:

Deputy Charles Ward meanwhile, says it’s vital the Occupied Territories Bill is implemented without further delay: