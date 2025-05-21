Errigal Mountain is centrepiece of 2025 Donegal Half Marathon medal

Participants in the 2025 Donegal Half Marathon, which is being held in association with Kernan’s, will be presented with a medal containing an image of Errigal Mountain.

In previous years, the medal centrepiece had images of Fanad Lighthouse, Sliabh Liag, New Mills Corn and Flax Mill and Malin Head.

“After Covid, the Donegal Half Marathon Committee joined forces with Fáilte Ireland in an effort to promote the Wild Atlantic Way through the event,” commented race director, Brendan McDaid.

This will be the fifth year that one of the 39 discovery points along the Wild Atlantic Way will be used in the finishers’ medals which are proving to be something of a collector’s item.

“Adopting a different signature point from different parts of the county every year to include in the marathon medal has given the event a real Donegal feel,” the race director added.

This year’s Donegal Half Marathon takes place in Letterkenny on Sunday, August 24th in Letterkenny and the event has a 9.20 am start.

“Entries have been coming in at a steady rate since we launched the race back in March and there’s also a good interest in the relay section which we decided to bring back and that’s another positive,” Brendan said.

“We are three months out from this year’s Donegal Half Marathon and preparations are going well. Last year we had almost 600 entries and 500 finishers. We are expecting a similar entry this year and hopefully we will have an even bigger entry. There’s certainly a growing demand for long distance races.

“The Bundoran and Ballyliffen 10 Milers were both sold out, as was the Strabane-Lifford Half Marathon on Sunday which sold out after attracting a maximum entry of 1,500,” he added.

To register for the full distance or the relay section, follow the link below:

https://eventmaster.ie/event/Bk4EH23c8j

QR code: https://eventmaster.ie/event/Bk4EH23c8j/qrcode