Funding allocated to five piers in Donegal

Five Donegal marine infrastructure projects have been allocated €457,500 under the Local Authority Marine Infrastructure Scheme.

The allocation in part of a €4.33 million package for 57 local authority projects across eleven coastal local authorities announced this morning.

€187,500 has been allocated to the Quay Wall in Burtonport, €150,000 has been set aside for Greencastle Pier, with the pier’s Harbour Master’s office receiving an extra €15,000.

Inch Pier has been allocated €82,500, while Maghery Pier receives €22,500.

Welcoming the funding, Junior Minister Charlie McConalogue said it will provide an important economic boost to rural coastal communities in Donegal, while also helping to make them more attractive to tourists.