Government warned against any attempt to privatise home care in Donegal

The Dail has been told that the Pay and Numbers strategy is preventing the recruitment of home care workers in Donegal, and that’s putting a serious strain on Letterkenny University Hospital.

The issue was raised by Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn during a discussion on an Independent Ireland motion calling for a fairer funding model for home care and nursing homes.

Deputy MacLochlainn told TDs there is a tradition of public care in Donegal of which people are very proud, and if the government puts that at risk, it’ll have a fight on its hands………