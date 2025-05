The price of homes in Donegal increased by 7% in the year to March.

According to latest figures from the CSO, the median price for a property in the county as of March this year is €190,000, up from €177,000 during the same period in 2023.

Nationally, house prices rose 7.5% in the 12 months leading up to March.

There’s a warning about a ‘flatlining’ in the mortgage market.

Howden Ireland CEO, Robert Kennedy, says they’ve a huge number of mortgage-approved buyers who can’t find homes: