An extra 2,000 people are needed to donate blood urgently.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service says there’s only 3 days supply left of certain blood group types including O negative and B negative.

The IBTS aims to keep a 7 day supply in stock at all times.

It says it needs 2,000 more donors to come forward and give blood over the next 4 weeks.

There are clinics today and tomorrow at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Letterkenny.