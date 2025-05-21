Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Mayo Council Official urges ‘boycott’ of holiday home owners

A senior local authority official is urging people to ‘boycott’ the owners of holiday homes this summer.

The director of services for housing and roads at Mayo County Council emailed members of his local authority committee last week urging the community to boycott holiday home owners.

Tom Gilligan, the founder of vacanthomes.ie  says the properties are left empty for large parts of the year, and should instead be brought into use to solve the housing crisis.

The boycott would involve avoiding patronage of businesses owned by absentee landlords, refusing to engage with holiday-­home owners, and posters and community meetings encouraging solidarity.

He says holiday-home owners aren’t neighbours people want………………..

