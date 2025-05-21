Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Newly formed Donegal Disabled Persons’ Organisation aims to hold State to account

A new group run by and for disabled people has been established in Donegal which aims to hold the State to account.

The Donegal Disabled Persons’ Organisation is hosting consultations in the county over the coming weeks as part of their work to produce a submission to the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The first public consultation will take place on Monday, May 26th, in Donegal Town and on Thursday, June 5th, in Letterkenny.

Pippa Black, Donegal Community Worker for the Independent Living Movement of Ireland, is encouraging people to come along and share their lived experience:

Top Stories

Disability
Audio, News

Newly formed Donegal Disabled Persons’ Organisation aims to hold State to account

21 May 2025
Senator Manus Boyle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Seanad hears calls for Dental Hygienist training to be facilitated Donegal

21 May 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, May 20th

20 May 2025
aidan mcnern
News, Top Stories

Donegal man named as victim of fatal Galway crash

20 May 2025
