Post Offices could deliver much more with modest government investment – IPU

Ireland’s Post Office network needs €15-million euro per year for the next five years to secure essential community services.

A Grant Thornton report calculates the annual social and economic value of the network to communities across the country as being in the region of €776 million euro.

Irish Postmasters Union President Seán Martin, says it paints a strong picture of how post offices could be delivering more essential government services, but they need investment in order for that to be achieved ………..

Top Stories

Tom Gilligan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mayo Council Official urges ‘boycott’ of holiday home owners

21 May 2025
Cara Darmody
News, Audio, Top Stories

14 year old campaigner camping outside the Dail to highlight long waits for children’s assessments

21 May 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Haematology patients faces longer wait times in LUH than anywhere else in the region – Meehan

21 May 2025
Sinead Assembly
News, Audio, Top Stories

ETA is compromising tourism in Northern Ireland – Sinead McLaughlin

21 May 2025
