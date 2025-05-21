Post Offices could deliver much more with modest government investment – IPU

Ireland’s Post Office network needs €15-million euro per year for the next five years to secure essential community services.

A Grant Thornton report calculates the annual social and economic value of the network to communities across the country as being in the region of €776 million euro.

Irish Postmasters Union President Seán Martin, says it paints a strong picture of how post offices could be delivering more essential government services, but they need investment in order for that to be achieved ………..