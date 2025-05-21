Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Retired consultant says historic underfunding of LUH remains a major issue

Retired Consultant Dr Peter O’Rourke is warning that increasing the number of consultant and outpatient services at Letterkenny University Hospital without more resources elsewhere in the facility runs the risk of putting further pressure on services right across the board.

He told the Nine til Noon Show this morning that even though Sligo has a catchment of 84,000, it has historically received more money than Letterkenny, with a catchment of 120,000.

Dr O’Rourke says that funding disparity has been an issue for a long time…………..

Five finger strand Donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal County Councillor believes there's 'merit' in calls for holiday-home owners to be boycotted

21 May 2025
0_House-Keys
Audio, News, Top Stories

House prices in Donegal continue to rise

21 May 2025
luh-new-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Retired consultant says historic underfunding of LUH remains a major issue

21 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday's Nine Til Noon Show

21 May 2025


