Retired consultant says historic underfunding of LUH remains a major issue

Retired Consultant Dr Peter O’Rourke is warning that increasing the number of consultant and outpatient services at Letterkenny University Hospital without more resources elsewhere in the facility runs the risk of putting further pressure on services right across the board.

He told the Nine til Noon Show this morning that even though Sligo has a catchment of 84,000, it has historically received more money than Letterkenny, with a catchment of 120,000.

Dr O’Rourke says that funding disparity has been an issue for a long time…………..